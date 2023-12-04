A conference on “The Israel-Hamas war” in Monaco in December

The guest speaker will be Professor Gilles Kepel, who has already spoken at the MMF on several occasions. ©MMF

The Monaco Méditerranée Foundation is organising its last conference of the year on 11 December.

“The main objective of the Monaco Méditerranée Foundation is to promote the image of the Principality of Monaco,” states the MMF website. The Monegasque entity contributes by organising cultural, social, sporting and artistic events, as well as helping non-profits and other foundations. Its main events are four annual conferences (give or take) on major topical themes, featuring specialists from all over the world.

Annual conferences on current affairs

A few weeks ago, the former US representative to NATO, Kurt Volker, was at Monte-Carlo One’s Salle des Arts for a conference on the theme of “Russia’s war against Ukraine: what have we learned?” He spoke for an hour in front of Prince Albert II and an audience of around a hundred people. Prior to him, this year’s speakers, Professor and historian Andrea Riccardi, Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin and Juan Villalonga, Chairman of the Green Hills Software Advisory Board, spoke on a variety of subjects: “The Mediterranean: a crossroads of cultures, peoples and religions”, “The restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris” and “Cybersecurity: an inconvenient truth,” respectively.

“The Israel-Hamas war in perspective”

That is the name of the next conference, to be held on 11 December in the Salle des Arts at Monte-Carlo One. The MMF has invited Professor Gilles Kepel, Director of the Middle East and Mediterranean Chair at the Ecole Normale Supérieure to address this highly topical issue, You can attend the event by registering, free of charge, on the MMF website. All the conferences are free of charge in fact.

Professor Gilles Kepel, Director of the Middle East and Mediterranean Chair at the Ecole Normale Supérieure, will lead the next conference at Monte-Carlo One on 11 December. ©Hannah Assouline

