Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo: December dates

From inclusive dance to a tribute to Prince Rainier III… you have no excuses for being bored!

14 December : “C’est Beau !” by the 6è Sens & DKBEL dance companies

As part of the Monaco Dance Forum, at the Grimaldi Forum, those who have yet to discover inclusive dance can do so thanks to “C’est beau !” performed by the 6e Sens and Dk-BEL dance companies, which include people with disabilities. For the past two years, the Monte-Carlo Ballets have provided a showcase for the companies’ moving and intelligent work, particularly during the latest edition of F(ê)tes de la danse !

15 & 16 December : « Sol Invictus » by Hervé KOUBI

At that event, which brought over 20,000 people together on the Place du Casino in July, spectators were able to get a taste of Hervé Koubi’s “Sol Invictus” creation, and his Hip-Hop dancers. This Monaco Dance Forum co-production will be presented in full at the Grimaldi Forum. In parallel to the programmed schedule, the Monaco Dance Forum will be running workshops, performances and a screening of Otto Preminger’s iconic “Carmen Jones.”

20, 21, 22 & 23 December : « L’Enfant et Les Sortilèges », Jean-Christophe Maillot and « La Valse », George Balanchine

As part of the Prince Rainier III centennial celebrations, Jean-Christophe Maillot is staging his new creation «L’Enfant et les Sortilèges», which was one of the Sovereign’s favourite works. Dancers, musicians, singers… 240 artists will be on stage at the Grimaldi Forum to bring this large-scale show to life. The Monte Carlo Ballets, the Philharmonic Orchestra, the Monte-Carlo Opera chorus, an Academy of young singers created specifically for the occasion by Cecilia Bartoli, and the Rainier III Academy children’s choir will be present.

Before unveiling this extraordinary creation, in which Jean-Christophe Maillot wanted to narrate the adventures of a capricious child who sees the objects and animals he mistreats come to life and get revenge, the Monte-Carlo Ballets will put on “La Valse” by George Balanchine. It’s back to the company’s roots for this particular ballet, performed 20 years ago, and which Prince Rainier III, a big Ravel enthusiast, enjoyed immensely.

From 30 December 2023 to 4 January 2024 : « Carmen », Johan Inger

Johan Inger will take up the torch with his “Carmen” performed by the Monte-Carlo Ballets. His new take on this masterpiece has been universally acclaimed and received a “Benois de la danse” award in 2016. The dancers will again be accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra for this prestigious choreographic and musical event.

The full programme and prices can be found on the Ballets de Monte Carlo website.