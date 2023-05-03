Massive dance party on place du Casino this summer

The F(ê)aites de la Danse is for everyone, and it’s free!

“At last!” A heartfelt cry from Patrice Cellario, who is happy that the F(ê)aites de la Danse is happening again in 2023, since the first – and only – edition dates back to 2017. As the Minister of the Interior indicated in a press conference, the idea of the event is to be there, but above all to join in the dancing, hence the particular spelling for the event (fête = celebrate, faîtes = do!).

Co-organised by the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) and the Government of Monaco, the massive party will take place this year on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July. 24 hours of dancing and performances for enthusiasts and novices alike, along with many other surprises! For Stéphane Valeri, who recently took over the reins of the SBM, this “mad project” for Monegasques and all visitors to the Principality will show another side of Monaco, the fun side.

Fun and interactivity

250 artists will be present, and all of them will try to help the crowd. “I’d be concerned if you didn’t dance,” smiled Jean-Christophe Maillot, choreographer and director of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, who also spoke about the event’s highlights. Starting with the Giant Barre, where the public, just like the dancers of the Ballets de Monte Carlo, will be able to warm up. This is followed by the Marathon, an iconic event that will run for 12 hours this time instead of six (sign up here until June 2).

Other highlights include a concert by international star Goran Bregovic and a pole dancing show by Marion Crampe, whose nickname is the “Pole Fairy”. Not forgetting workshops on different dance styles: Brazilian , country, tango, ballroom, tap, pole dance, Tahitian, African, hip-hop, boogie woogie… There will be something for (absolutely) everyone.

Who will be Monaco’s summer stars?

The evening will end with a huge flashmob – you can start learning the moves already – and a club atmosphere that will go on through the night with 3,000 headphones provided. But that is not all. In the morning, the activities will continue with, among others, yoga classes and a detox package for anyone who is flagging.

A complete transformation for the Place du Casino

Just like the first edition, which drew 10,000 people to the Place du Casino at the same time, tens of thousands of partygoers are expected from the Riviera and Liguria this year. The iconic square, which was redesigned in 2020, will look entirely different. Gone are the palm trees and lampposts, and changes are afoot to, as the SBM Chairman put it, “create one of the most beautiful open-air dancefloors.”

Access map to the event (Photo © All rights reserved)

SBM will make 200 employees available for the occasion, but also some of the most prestigious venues in the Resort, such as the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo. The group will also be responsible for the catering, with chef Philippe Joannès in charge. Quality is therefore guaranteed, but at affordable prices. “This isn’t about business, it’s about giving people a moment of enjoyment they can share,” noted Stéphane Valeri.

Get your programme here!

Useful information

When: from 8 July 2023 at 12:00 noon until 9 July at 2 pm

Where: Place du Casino, Monaco

How much: free of charge, free entry subject to available space