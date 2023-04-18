Who will be Monaco’s summer stars?

Mika, Eros Ramazzotti, Robbie Williams… Don’t put off booking your tickets, one of the shows is already sold out!

The biggest international stars will be performing in the Principality as part of the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival between July and August. The full programme was revealed on Thursday 13 April.

In July:

> Chris Isaac

With a charm that is reminiscent of James Dean or Elvis Presley, Chris Isaak will open the 2023 edition of the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival at the Opera house. In France, the crooner made a name for himself with his eponymous album, which included the hit “Blue Hotel”. Following up with Wicked Game, he proved his mastery of the rock ballad genre.

Date : Monday 10 July 2023

Venue : l’Opéra Garnier de Monte-Carlo

Price : 120 euros per person

> Ricky Martin

“Un, dos, tres, un pasito pa’lante María” Hands up who didn’t instantly recognise the start of Ricky Martin’s worldwide hit “Maria”? The Latino star will be performing in a special dinner concert with the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. The contrast in styles promises to be fabulous!

Date : Tuesday 11 July 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 400 euros per person

> Norah Jones

She is one of the most fascinating artists of her generation, drawing her inspiration from 1940s jazz. The Norah Jones album, Come Away With Me, is one of the best-selling albums in jazz history, with 20 million copies sold and five Grammy Awards.

Date : Wednesday 12 July 2023

Venue : Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo

Price : 120 euros per person

> Seal

Seal’s music is timeless. His repertoire includes the anthems ‘Killer’, ‘Crazy’ and ‘Kiss From A Rose’, shooting the artist to stardom almost overnight. In figures, this translates into 30 million albums sold, including some high-profile collaborations with artists such as Santana, P!nk and John Legend.

Date : Sunday 16 July 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 400 euros per person

> Michael, The Magic of Michael Jackson

This show, created as a tribute to the King of Pop, will be part of the Fight Aids Monaco event. A show featuring the greatest hits of the legendary Michael Jackson such as “Thriller” or “Billie Jean” will be performed for the first time in Monaco.

Date : Friday 21 July 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 240 euros per person

> Sting

The British singer will perform an exclusive concert in Monaco as part of his phenomenal My Songs tour, his fourteenth studio album. An exuberant, lively show featuring his greatest hits, both with The Police and as a solo artist. “Englishman In New York’, ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Roxanne’… To name but a few!

Date : Sunday 23 July 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 250 euros per person

> Robbie Williams

With a career spanning 25 years, the singer has been chosen to perform at the Monaco Red Cross Gala, one of the most prestigious events in the Principality.

Date : Saturday 29 July 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : Sold out!

In August:

> Mika

A colourful evening is in store! Iconic singer-songwriter Mika will share his boundless energy with the Monte Carlo audience this summer. A brief interlude between his international tours and the European variety and radio shows he hosts.

Date : Friday 4 August 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 360 euros per person

> Eros Ramazzotti

The well-known Italian singer will be performing an exclusive concert in Monaco. The Principality is a stop on his current “Battito Infinito World tour”, celebrating his 35-year career.

Date : Tuesday 8 August 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 400 euros per person

> Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Nile Rodgers is an award-winning songwriter, producer, arranger and guitarist, with the hit singles ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Get Lucky’ to his name. Co-founder of the group CHIC, he is also known for ‘Le Freak’ and ‘Good Times’ and for his collaborations with greats like Sam Smith and Lady Gaga.

Date : Saturday 12 August 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 360 euros per person

> Tarkan

He is a huge star in Turkey. Tarkan is also famous in our country for his timeless hit ‘Simarik’, which is better known here as Kiss Kiss. Released in the summer of 1998, the single sold over a million copies! “The Prince of the Bosphorus” will be in Monaco to perform this great classic and share a little more of his pop universe with us, mixing oriental and western sounds.

Date : Saturday 19 August 2023

Venue : Salle des Étoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo

Price : 460 euros per person

Details and bookings on the Société des Bains de Mer website.