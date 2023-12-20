Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Unprecedented ‘Night at the Opera’ for Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline

By Paul Charoy
Published on 20 December 2023
1 minute read
prince-albert-II-phantom-of-the-opera-4-compressed
Gala wear for Prince Albert II and the Princess of Hanover, greeted by Cécilia Bartoli, director of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo. © Prince's Palace
By Paul Charoy
- 20 December 2023
1 minute read

The first performance of the famous “Phantom of the Opera” was given at the Monte-Carlo Opera house on Saturday, 16 December. 

Both looking very elegant in a tuxedo and blue dress respectively, Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline enjoyed this major first. Never performed in France, “Phantom of the Opera” has come to Monaco for the first time, with no fewer than 20 performances up until Sunday, 31 December, at the behest of Cecilia Bartoli, the new director of the Monte-Carlo Opera.

There will be 20 performances in the Principality, up until 31 December © Prince’s Palace

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original musical, which has been seen by audiences of over 150 million around the world, was performed in the beautiful setting of the Salle Garnier. In the early 1980s, the composer decided to make a stage adaptation of the story of the same name by Gaston Leroux, in which Christine Daaé’s character enjoys a triumphant debut at the Paris Opera. Her teacher is a talented composer who works in the shadows and who she has never seen. For Christine, he is a “musical angel.” For others, he is the” phantom of opera,” a masked man who lurks in the bowels of the building.

Princess Caroline at CHPG for inauguration of chemotherapy software