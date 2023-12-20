Unprecedented ‘Night at the Opera’ for Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline

The first performance of the famous “Phantom of the Opera” was given at the Monte-Carlo Opera house on Saturday, 16 December.

Both looking very elegant in a tuxedo and blue dress respectively, Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline enjoyed this major first. Never performed in France, “Phantom of the Opera” has come to Monaco for the first time, with no fewer than 20 performances up until Sunday, 31 December, at the behest of Cecilia Bartoli, the new director of the Monte-Carlo Opera.

There will be 20 performances in the Principality, up until 31 December © Prince’s Palace

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original musical, which has been seen by audiences of over 150 million around the world, was performed in the beautiful setting of the Salle Garnier. In the early 1980s, the composer decided to make a stage adaptation of the story of the same name by Gaston Leroux, in which Christine Daaé’s character enjoys a triumphant debut at the Paris Opera. Her teacher is a talented composer who works in the shadows and who she has never seen. For Christine, he is a “musical angel.” For others, he is the” phantom of opera,” a masked man who lurks in the bowels of the building.

Princess Caroline at CHPG for inauguration of chemotherapy software