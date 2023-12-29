What to do in Monaco in January 2024?

Monaco Tribune lists the main must-see events in the Principality and shares ideas for getting out and about.

Christmas village and pop-up

In January, the Principality will move to the rhythm of Christmas for a few more days in a traditional Christmas Village celebration at the town hall. Until 7 January, you can enjoy the 24 chalets and 19 food stalls on Quai Albert I. 800 natural Christmas trees and 7 rides, including the ferris wheel, the toboggan run and the Christmas tree merry-go-round make up the village, which pays tribute to Prince Rainier III in this year of celebrations.

Until 6 January, the Avenue de Monte-Carlo is also hosting a Christmas pop-up. Gifts, delicacies… Several chalets await you just a few metres from the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Christmas Village: Until 7 January / Port Hercule

Until 7 January / Port Hercule Christmas Pop-up: Until 6 January / Avenue de Monte-Carlo

Sports village

A new feature launched in December at Port Hercule. Darse Sud is home to obstacle courses inspired by the TV show Ninja Warrior, three for different levels and ages, an accrobranche (tree climbing) course, two climbing walls and a zip-line, a first-of-its-kind installation in Monaco, which will enable the brave to fly over the Port. From the age of three upwards, it’s possible to come and play until 7 January.

Sports Village: Until 7 January / Port Hercule

Until 7 January / Port Hercule Prices: €7 to €10 for 30 minutes depending on the activity – €8 for a zip-line ride

Chemin des Crèches

Visiting the Principality? Until 8 January, take a look at the dozens of nativity scenes set up along the Chemin des Crèches, stretching from the Rampe Major to Le Rocher. From collectors’ items to handcrafted creations, some are even made by the Principality’s schoolchildren. An opportunity to discover or rediscover the heritage of the Le Rocher of Monaco, with its typical narrow streets, beautiful buildings and splendid Palace.

Until 8 January

46th Monte-Carlo Circus Festival

The next edition of the event will be extra special. From Friday 19 January to Sunday 28 January, 2024, the 46th edition of the Festival will be enchanting, with impressive acts in acrobatics, comedy and animals. “The three pillars of circus art, as Prince Rainier III always emphasised,” writes the Government of Monaco, recalling the centenary of Prince Rainier III’s birth, commemorated in 2023.

The circus is celebrating early with an exhibition, “Le Prince au cœur du cirque”, held at the former car collection museum until 28 January, 2024, on the Terrasses de Fontvieille, with free admission.

The ticket office is open at the Chapiteau de l’Espace Fontvieille, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Telephone : +377.92.05.23.45

Saint Devota celebration

During the week of January 27, the Principality celebrates Saint Devota. The “Legend of Saint Devota” is at the heart of Monaco’s history, recounting the life of Devota, a young Christian martyr whose body arrived in Monaco (not yet called Monaco) in a boat. Since 1874, the tradition has been continued every year: a boat, on its pyre, is burned in the presence of the Sovereign and the Princely Family. Rendezvous on Quai Albert I on 26 January, 2024 to witness this solemn moment, lulled by the warmth of the pyre and Corsican songs, and on January 27 at the Cathedral for mass, followed by the procession. Last year, a drone show accompanied the celebration.

Ideas for evenings out