YCM Awards – UBS 2023 Trophy: Nico Poons and Noah Garcia honoured

To mark the end of 2023 and the 70th anniversary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of the YCM, presented the YCM Awards – Trophée UBS.

A milestone in the life of the club, it also celebrates the joining of new members and unveils the roadmap for the coming season. “It’s a very important evening in the life of the club. 2023 was an exceptional year, with five world championship titles,” enthused Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco. “It reflects the passion that connects us to our members.”

Bernard d’Alessandri: “The Yacht Club de Monaco is no ordinary yacht club. It’s a meeting place”

This year’s nominees included some big names from the Monaco Yacht Club, such as Nico Poons, RC44 world champion; Edward Wright, world champion in Finn and 5.5; Leonardo Ferragamo, world champion in Swan50; Benoît de Froidmont, winner of the IMA Inshore Challenge; Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, Swan36 world champion; Vladimir Prosikhin, third in the RC44 world championship; Graeme Peterson, vice-world champion in Swan50 and Joost Schuijff, winner of the Rolex Middle Sea Race (Monohull Line of Honours).

Nico Poons and Noah Garcia, the pride of the YCM

This year, the trophy went to Nico Poons, winner in 2009, who went on to be nominated for Racer of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2021 and 2022. World champion of the RC44 series for the second consecutive time, Nico Poons was a deserving winner: “I’m very happy to receive this award,” he confided. “Above all, it’s a team effort. I’d also like to acknowledge the other nominees, all of whom have outstanding track records.”

Yacht Club de Monaco launches three eco-friendly initiatives

The YCM Youth Awards 2023 also honoured the club’s youngsters. For the third time in his career, Noah Garcia won the award. The reward for an exceptional season, with a gold medal at the Jeux des Petits Etats d’Europe in ILCA 4 and a fourth place at the French championship in ILCA 6. “I hope to do even better next year. My aim is to perform well at the next French championship and keep up the momentum.”