Christmas Village entertainment schedule changed due to weather

Heavy showers are forecast.

Be careful if you’re planning to round off the week with a visit to the Christmas Village. A number of changes are being made to Friday’s schedule, given the weather forecast:

The ‘M. Orange’ concert, which was due to take place on Friday 5 January at 6.30 pm, has been brought forward to this evening, Thursday 4 January at the same time.

at the same time. The “Merveilleuses Princesses” parade, scheduled for this Friday between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm, has been postponed until Sunday 7 January, at the same times. This will be in addition to the “Mascottes” parade with Stitch.

According to M├ęt├ęo France, there will be heavy showers and some gusts of wind during Friday daytime and evening. These should calm down over the weekend, but it will be cloudy.

As a reminder, the Christmas Village will close at 10.30 pm on Sunday 7 January.