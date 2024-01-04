Christmas Village entertainment schedule changed due to weather

Heavy showers are forecast.

Be careful if you’re planning to round off the week with a visit to the Christmas Village. A number of changes are being made to Friday’s schedule, given the weather forecast:

The ‘M. Orange’ concert, which was due to take place on Friday 5 January at 6.30 pm, has been brought forward to this evening, Thursday 4 January at the same time.

at the same time. The “Merveilleuses Princesses” parade, scheduled for this Friday between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm, has been postponed until Sunday 7 January, at the same times. This will be in addition to the “Mascottes” parade with Stitch.

According to Météo France, there will be heavy showers and some gusts of wind during Friday daytime and evening. These should calm down over the weekend, but it will be cloudy.

As a reminder, the Christmas Village will close at 10.30 pm on Sunday 7 January.