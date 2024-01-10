Grand Circus Parade: elephants take to the streets of Monaco

The circus elephants will be the stars of the parade - © Communication Department/ Prince's Palace

It’s this weekend’s must-see event. The Monte-Carlo Festival parade will make its way through the Principality on Saturday 13 January 2024.

Decorated floats, costumed performers, a band and even elephants will all set off from the Chapiteau de Fontvieille at 2 pm on Saturday 13 January, heading for the Place du Palais.

Once there, the crowd can look forward to a spectacular open-air show, culminating in an incredible feat: a tightrope walker will cross the square over a distance of 80m, 25m off the ground. The show is impressive, free of charge and aimed at the whole family.

A tribute to Prince Rainier III

This parade will be the opening act to a festival like no other. 2024 marks 50 years of the event, which will also be dedicated to Prince Rainier III.

Founder of this world-famous festival, he was always involved in the circus world. The 46th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, from 14 to 28 January, marks the end of the commemoration of the centenary of his birth.

Take note: The parade will cause traffic disruption throughout the afternoon. From 2 pm to 5 pm, some car parks and roads will be closed. Public transport will also be disrupted. More details on the Monaco Government website.