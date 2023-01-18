Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival: a unique 45th edition

The 45th edition of the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and the 10th New Generation will take place at the same time.

Having been deprived of the festival for two years because of the pandemic, the audience will be treated to a unique edition this year. The New Generation festival acts will be included in the regular programme of the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival.

Since its creation by Prince Rainier III in 1974, the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival has recognised international artists at every edition. Jugglers, trapeze artists, magicians and many others are all hoping to win the gold, silver or bronze “Clown”.

In 2012, Princess Stephanie, President of the Festival since 2005, along with her eldest daughter Pauline Ducruet, decided to create New Generation, a circus competition for young aspiring artists. Pauline Ducruet is the president of the international jury and presents the gold, silver and bronze “Junior” at each edition.

The list of artists can be found on a video shared by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.

