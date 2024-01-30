Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, getting straight “To The Point(e)”

The Ballets de Monte-Carlo ticket office is now open.

“To the Point(e)” includes three works that will be performed by academically trained dancers. The performances will be accompanied by the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Garrett Keast.

“Within the golden hour”

This one-act ballet was choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. The work brings together two Italian composers from different eras: Enzo Bosso and Antonio Vivaldi.

“Vers un Pays Sage”

“Vers un Pays Sage” (Towards a Wise Country) is a ballet by Jean-Christophe Maillot, the current director of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. Through it the choreographer pays tribute to his painter father, Jean Maillot. With music by John Adams, there is little respite for the audience during the fast-paced performance.

“Autodance”

Based on an idea by choreographers Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, this work was created in 2018 with dancers from Sweden’s GoteborgsOperan. The hypnotic performance combines dance, techno and technique, and is both explosive and sublime.

Tickets for “To the Point(e)” by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo can be booked now. Performances will be held at the Grimaldi Forum, in the Salle des Princes, from 24 to 28 April.

