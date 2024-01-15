Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra: 3 concerts in January

The "Tribute to Rachmaninoff" series closes with a final concert on 21 January - © Jean-Louis Neveu, OPMC

The OPMC is offering a musical start to the year, with two symphonic concerts and a concert for young audiences on the theme of the circus.

What could be better than an evening with the OPMC, enjoying your galette while listening to music in the warm?

Sunday 14 January

Franco-Canadian pianist Louis Lortie will perform Beethoven’s Concerto No. 4. Under the baton of Bertrand de Billy, we will then take a leap forward in time with Korngold’s superb Symphony in F sharp major .

Wednesday 17 January

In a change of style, actor Joann Mompart, accompanied by the musicians of the OPMC, takes you on a musical journey to the wonderful land of the circus.

An event for all ages, with splendid sand illustrations by artist Marina Sosnina and excerpts from works by Nino Rota and Charlie Chaplin.

Sunday 21 January

This concert concludes the ‘Tribute to Rachmaninoff’ series with his Symphony No. 2, conducted by Eivind Gullberg Jensen. The programme also includes Sibelius’s Violin Concerto, performed by the talented Ukrainian violinist Valeriy Sokolov.

All concerts take place at the Auditorium Rainier III. To book tickets, head over to the OPMC website.