Nationality, domicile… who are the Principality’s pupils?

Monaco Statistics has published its 2023 Education Focus.

The dawn of a new year is often a time for taking stock. It is the case for the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE), which has published its figures on Monaco’s education system. The study covers primary and secondary school pupils in public and private schools for the current school year.

Let’s start with this figure: 6,448. This is the number of pupils that were enrolled from nursery through to final year of high school at the start of the 2023-2024 school year (excluding the Princess Grace Dance Academy and AS Monaco Academy). This number is slightly up on the previous year, with 110 additional pupils, especially in the private sector and specifically thanks to the creation of the British School of Monaco. This is the first time in ten years that the number of pupils has exceeded 6,400. Breaking that figure down, 66% of students attend state schools and 40% are enrolled in private schools.

The Institution François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré (nursery to graduation) remains the top school in terms of pupil numbers, with 1,170 students – © IMSEE

Nearly 7 out of 10 students live in the Principality

In 2023/2024, almost 4,400 pupils live in Monaco, just over 68% of the total. The remainder are domiciled in the Alpes-Maritimes, with 23.5% in the neighbouring towns (Beausoleil, Cap-d’Ail, La Turbie and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin).

Children who live in Monaco are more strongly represented in the private sector than in state schools – © IMSEE

As for nationalities, there are more French than Monegasque pupils and, like Monaco itself, the schools are cosmopolitan. In 2023/2024, they include 82 different nationalities. It should be noted that Monegasque, French and Italian students are mainly enrolled in state schools, while Anglo-Saxon students are drawn more to the private sector.