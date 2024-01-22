Prince Albert II: “we need to listen to what science has to say more than ever before”

The Sovereign attended the World Economic Forum in Davos. He delivered four speeches on the environment, tailored towards the political decision-makers and entrepreneurs present.

“Unfortunately, the warnings raised by the scientific community have been inadequate in reversing a trend which certainly seems to point towards a disaster waiting to happen.” One of the issues raised by the Prince was permafrost. As the permanently frozen ground thaws, there could be risks to our health.

“This situation strikes us today in its magnitude and in the magnitude of the threat it poses. However, while its consequences may be exceptional, I don’t consider the mechanisms that made it possible to be exceptional.[…] There is a form of negligence vis-à-vis the warnings we have been given by scientists. […] Many of these threats could have been avoided if we had paid better attention to scientific warnings. Some of them might still be avoided: therefore, we need to listen to what science has to say more than ever before.”

“The link between environment and health”

“I would like to touch on another matter brought to the fore by the permafrost situation : the link between environment and health. Because while it is likely that the melting ice will release methane and CO2, it is also likely that this will lead to the resurgence of ancient bacteria and viruses, against which we are not protected. […] This link between health and environment is crucial. It is crucial for our future because unknown threats could occur soon. But it is also crucial in regard to our ability to act,” Prince Albert II stressed.

The Sovereign held a series of meetings between speeches. On 17 January, he met with Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, and the day before, he went to the Greek House with Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for Attractiveness and Digital, to highlight the role of artificial intelligence and its development potential in terms of the economy, health and education.

More consideration for the blue economy?

Another topic addressed by Prince Albert II was the blue economy, which covers all economic activities to do with the oceans, seas and coastlines.

“Too often the blue economy is viewed as a secondary concern; something reserved for conservationists and a handful of coastal countries. This way of looking at the ocean as a minor issue, or of local importance only, is not unique to the economy. It’s been less than ten years since the climate COPs decided to devote specific work to the ocean, yet we know the importance of its role in climate regulation. And despite recent progress, most of the seas on this planet – almost half its entire surface – are still virtually all exempt from any regulations to protect them.”

We need to move forward in building a blue economy Prince Albert II

And the Prince spoke of his own involvement. “This is the purpose of my action, with the Principality of Monaco, as well as with my Foundation (Prince Albert II Foundation, Ed.), since we are intensifying partnerships, discussions, and collaborations aimed at building this common future together. Fifteen years ago, we created the Monaco Blue Initiative which is an annual forum for exchange between scientists, policymakers, economic players, and civil society regarding these issues.”

“We need to move forward in building a blue economy, in order to continue to create the progress our contemporaries demand. And we also need to move forward in protecting the ocean and its resources,” added the Sovereign, mentioning Monaco’s participation in the United Nations Conference on the Oceans to be held in Nice in 2025. The Principality will be hosting a forum on the blue economy and funding as part of the event.

“Rally together all the stakeholders involved”

As well as raising awareness, the Sovereign also wants to rally the stakeholders, particularly the economic players, gathered for the event.

“We have the ability to rally together all the stakeholders involved around key priorities. We have seen how hard it is to be efficient when we act alone. […] That is why we have to offer economic players ways of pooling their power in order to leverage it.” Prince Albert II went on to talk about his Foundation’s actions, as well as the MedFund, a trust fund set up with France and Tunisia, which has since been joined by other public and private players. Through it, significant resources can be pooled for the benefit of protected marine areas in the Mediterranean.

We know the rhetoric, which sees salvation only in decline. Prince Albert II

“The second area in which we can be of help is identifying suitable projects, by offering scientific and field expertise to all those who wish to become involved. That is why we launched the ReOcean Fund. The aim is to raise 100 million Euros for the development of companies with positive projects. To reduce ocean pollution, to protect the ecosystems, to change our way of producing ocean-derived food, or to develop more sustainable maritime transport…,” continued the Sovereign, citing the Ocean Innovators platform, which brings together players in the maritime economy.

“We know the rhetoric, which sees salvation only in decline. […] This rhetoric is deadly. It discourages effective action by many people with good intention. It prompts others to adopt the most radical solutions, which are not always relevant. And it deprives humanity of much-needed prospects for progress, when billions of our contemporaries are entitled to a better life, as much as they are a healthy environment,” concluded Prince Albert II.