Princely Couple’s New Year’s message: “We have a shared duty to acknowledge our good fortune”

In a video released by the Prince’s Palace, and lasting 3’29”, Prince Albert II spoke with Princess Charlene at his side.

At a time when the international climate is particularly troubled, Monaco is a haven of peace, and the Sovereign is determined to protect the Principality’s tranquillity and prosperity for as long as possible. The Prince began by expressing his full support, deep compassion, and affection to “all those affected by bereavement, suffering, illness and loneliness.”

And in these difficult times, the Prince stressed that Monaco has been spared many of the upheavals affecting the world and as such, “we have a shared duty,” he said, “to acknowledge our good fortune and an ambition too, to remain united by protecting our institutional model, our social and economic achievements. We must also show our gratitude for these advantages by working together to pass on what we have inherited to future generations.”

A little later in his speech, the Prince stressed that: “Our unity and uniqueness are our shield against the problems that today beset so many of our Western societies, and I consider it my wholehearted duty to ensure that our community remains cohesive and prosperous.”

2023 marked by the centenary of Prince Rainier III

The Prince also spoke about the Prince Rainier III centenary celebrations that featured strongly in 2023. “My Family and I are delighted to have shared these moments with you. They reminded us how his reign modernised our country by making Monaco a prosperous and dynamic State, outward-looking and active in the concert of nations.” The Sovereign also noted in his speech that 2023 saw the 30th anniversary of the Principality’s accession to the United Nations.

Stuck with a sagging spruce? “dépose sapins” points are at hand

Looking ahead to the challenges and promises of 2024, “We cannot predict the future, but we can prepare for it. We may not foresee it, but we must create it. We must continue to mobilise our efforts and devote all our energy to the cause of peace, mutual acceptance, and solidarity,” the Prince continued.

He concluded by saying: “Compatriots, Residents, Friends. The Princess and I send each and every one of you our very best wishes for 2024. May it bring you happiness, peace, joy, and good health”, then saying in unison with the Princess the traditional “bonne année” in French, “happy new year” in English and “bon anu noevu” in Monegasque.