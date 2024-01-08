The Chien de Coeur non-profit wants to “bring a little joy to people”

The charity was set up in 2013 by Patrick and Sabine Thienpont, two Principality residents

The pair have taken part in more than 500 visits to the Principality’s health facilities. Over the last ten years, Patrick and Sabine Thienpont have never missed a weekly session with Chien de Coeur. Once a week they form groups of 5 to 15 members, from among the charity’s volunteers. Almost every participant is accompanied by their faithful four-legged companion, the main character in this story.

Sabine and Patrick Thienpont (left) alongside several volunteers from the charity. ©Chien de coeur

“A vet was central to Chien de coeur’s creation […] He saw the need for an organisation that would visit retirement homes and hospitals. He also knew that you needed very calm dogs that people could stroke,” explains Patrick Thienpont. At the time, the Belgian couple and the other co-founders of the association were not allowed to bring their pets into the different structures. Patrick and Sabine carried out an initial test with Tonka, their service dog for disabled people, at the A Quietüdine retirement home. “He was perfectly behaved, and everything went so well that they agreed to a visit with the residents,” says Sabine Thienpont.

One year later, Chien de Coeur became an official partner of the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG). Weekly visits were launched throughout Monaco, always with the same motto: “Our dogs bring moments of joy to our elders.”

5 establishments in Monaco

All year round, the non-profit visits the Cap Fleuri residence, the two residences of the Hector Otto Foundation, the Centre Rainier III, and the A Quietüdine retirement home. “From the very first visits, the management of the hospitals and retirement homes realised that it was a positive experience for the patients. So we asked permission to bring more dogs.” It’s not unusual to see a group of ten or so pooches, wearing the organisation’s scarf, heading into one of these facilities. All breeds and sizes of dog are accepted by the charity, “as long as the dog is very calm and doesn’t bark.”

Up to 10 dogs can visit patients and residents in the Principality’s health facilities. © Chien de coeur

“They grin from ear to ear”

As he talks about these heart-warming visits, Patrick Thienpont comes to the conclusion that “everything just happens, there’s no need for words.” “Some patients are very sad because they have had to part with their dog when they went into hospital or into a retirement home. These visits do them a lot of good, bringing back memories. Some might cry when they come into contact with the animal,” says the Monegasque resident, who makes no secret of the compassionate nature of their work. “They grin from ear to ear,” adds Sabine Thienpont, miming the facial expression that says it all.

Princess Charlene’s visit

Last year, Chien de Coeur celebrated its 10th anniversary. “In November, we sent a request to the Prince’s Palace: would Prince Albert II or Princess Charlene like to visit us?” The retired couple had no particular expectations and it was a lovely surprise to receive confirmation a few days later that Princess Charlene would come.

Princess Charlene joined the charity on its visit to the Cap Fleuri residence. © Prince’s Palace

“It was really great, Princess Charlene stayed with us for the entire session at the Cap Fleuri residence,” says a delighted Sabine Thienpont, adding that “it means a lot.” The couple, who have lived in the Principality for 16 years, say they are “delighted” by this recognition. “We try to do simple things on our own small scale, to bring a little joy to people.”

Chien de Coeur is always looking for new volunteers. If you are interested, visit the association’s website!

