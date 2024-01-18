The Monaco Police are moving!

Civil servants can return to the refurbished premises on Rue Suffren Reymond.

It was an impressive construction site in the Condamine district. At 9 rue Suffren Reymond, the Police Department building has been raised. Despite some delays over the last few years, it’s finally official: the Police Department will now be located at 9 Rue Suffren Reymond.

However, the temporary building opposite the Stade Louis-II will continue to serve as a reception for residents’ and Lost & Found services until Thursday 18 January inclusive. These two departments will be closed to the public on Friday 19 and Monday 22 January 2024, before reopening on Tuesday 23 January at 9 am in the new premises of the Police Department.

Delivery driver assaults Monegasque policewoman: 10-month suspended sentence

Finally, the reception area for the payment of fines will continue to operate at the Stade Louis II until Friday 19 January, and will be open to the public at 9 rue Suffren Reymond from Monday 22 January at 9 am.