Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising
In brief

The Monaco Police are moving!

By Paul Charoy
Published on 18 January 2024
1 minute read
police-safety-public-accident
The Police Department is returning to its premises at 9 rue Suffren Reymond. © Monaco Tribune
By Paul Charoy
- 18 January 2024
1 minute read

Civil servants can return to the refurbished premises on Rue Suffren Reymond. 

It was an impressive construction site in the Condamine district. At 9 rue Suffren Reymond, the Police Department building has been raised. Despite some delays over the last few years, it’s finally official: the Police Department will now be located at 9 Rue Suffren Reymond.

However, the temporary building opposite the Stade Louis-II will continue to serve as a reception for residents’ and Lost & Found services until Thursday 18 January inclusive. These two departments will be closed to the public on Friday 19 and Monday 22 January 2024, before reopening on Tuesday 23 January at 9 am in the new premises of the Police Department.

Delivery driver assaults Monegasque policewoman: 10-month suspended sentence

Finally, the reception area for the payment of fines will continue to operate at the Stade Louis II until Friday 19 January, and will be open to the public at 9 rue Suffren Reymond from Monday 22 January at 9 am.