Where to find Monaco’s best wine cellars?

Looking for a gift idea? Something special to celebrate or just planning a drink with friends? Here is our selection of cellars for lovers of good wine, and more…

The most mainstream

Nicolas Monaco Princess Caroline. It’s THE benchmark in its field. There’s something for every budget and every taste. Open every day of the week. Provides an online ordering and home delivery service. Perfect for all occasions, zero hassle.

Customer reviews:

“A very warm welcome. Recommends excellent wines, we really enjoyed ours. Highly recommend.” (Google)

9 rue Princesse Caroline, 98000 Monaco

Every day, 9 am-7.30 pm

© Nicolas Princesse Caroline

The most legendary

Grands Chais Monégasques welcomes you into its fabulous surroundings. Created in 1900, it is a veritable institution. It offers a huge selection of rare wines and spirits, with a wide variety of wines from around the world: from South Africa to New Zealand by way of Chile! A modern cellar that has managed to stay authentic. Tastings available on the premises.

Customer reviews:

“The decor alone would be worth a visit, but the advice, the range, and even the prices almost outshine it: I love it!” (Google)

“Listens carefully to your needs and makes suggestions to fit your budget” (Google)

11 Rue Baron de Sainte-Suzanne, 98000 Monaco

Monday to Saturday, 9 am-7 pm

© Cave Les Grands Chais Monégasques

The best tastings

Caves et Gourmandises offers a wide range of delicatessen products to accompany your wine. You can sample a wide variety of wines while enjoying a bite to eat on the premises. Perfect for kicking off an evening with friends. There is also a free delivery service throughout the Principality.

Customer reviews:

“Incredible choice, 5 star service and lots of good cheer.” (Google)

“The Italian owner cooks us sardines and we taste his wines. Unbelievable!”(Tripadvisor)

25, boulevard Albert 1er 98000 Monaco

Monday to Saturday, 10 am – 7.30 pm

© Caves et gourmandises

The biggest in the world

Built in 1874, the Hôtel de Paris wine cellar is the largest hotel cellar in the world. It is hidden beneath the gardens of the Hôtel de Paris. 1,500 m² of cellar space and some 350,000 bottles from French and foreign vineyards. There are all kinds of wines, including some of the rarest nineteenth-century vintages in the world.

Tours and tastings are private and by reservation only.

© Benoit Sorre – Monaco Tribune

A taste of Italy

If you are looking for something other than wine, La Maison du Limoncello in the Rocher district offers a wide variety of this Italian lemon-based speciality. A must-try for fans of chilled drinks and Italian spirits.

Customer reviews:

“Cheerful sales assistant, very welcoming and available to let us taste several limoncellos before making our choice. »

15 Rue Comte Félix Gastaldi, 98000 Monaco

Every day, 10 am-7 pm

© Maison du limoncello

Made in Monaco

Another popular liqueur in the Principality is L’Orangerie! Made in Monaco from ‘bigarades’, bitter oranges harvested in the Principality, the liqueur is even exported abroad. L’Orangerie is to be found on drinks menus in the SBM hotels, but also at the Metropole, Yacht Club, Automobile Club and at the Grands Chais Monegasques. It can be served as a cocktail, aperitif or digestif.

Customer reviews:

“The staff take the time to explain the process of making the liqueur and are happy to let us taste it.” (Google)

“I’m coming away delighted and with a piece of Monaco. Brilliant!” (Google)

9 Rue de la Turbie, 98000 Monaco

L’Orangerie Monaco. All rights reserved

5 excellent brunch restaurants in Monaco