Monaco Grand Prix: new floating grandstand for some!

An exclusive experience is on offer for boat owners moored in Port Hercule, Monaco or Port Cala del Forte, Ventimiglia.

Are you a racing fan with a boat in one of Monaco’s ports or Ventimiglia? Read on!

From the Friday through to the Sunday, from 9 am to 6 pm, you can view the Grand Prix of the Principality from the water, on the new floating platform designed specifically for the event. Announced by the Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco (SEPM), in partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco and Formula One Management, this exclusive VIP space will be able to accommodate 400 people thanks to its 600 m² surface area, spread over three floors.

Between €4,800 and €5,400 for the 3-day pass

Usually designed for yachts and rented for around €20,000 per week, the stand is berthed in a strategic spot, promising unrivalled views of the track’s chicane and the exit from the tunnel. “As they brake at the end of the tunnel, there could well be overtaking action, and guests will be able to see Formula 1 go by in slow motion,” Olivier Lavagna, General Manager of SEPM, told Monaco-Matin. The project, estimated at over a million euros, is certainly substantial, but “a high-quality complementary service,” in his view.

The package includes many services, such as the service of drinks and snacks, access to the Nautical Society restaurant, as well as on-screen action, wifi and toilets, throughout the three days of competition.

