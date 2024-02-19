Slow Food showcased at Alain Ducasse’s Louis XV

The fine-dining restaurant welcomed the Slow Food Monaco Riviera Côte d’Azur club.

Around fifty guests enjoyed a gourmet lunch in the unique setting of the Louis XV. Chef Alain Ducasse was present as Honorary President of the club, which promotes “clean, good and fair food.”

The Slow Food movement began in the 1980s. A group of food-lovers from Piedmont, led by Carlo Petrini, took a new approach to food, agriculture and gastronomy. In 1986, the movement turned to protest and activism in reaction to a McDonald’s restaurant opening in the heart of historic Rome. In response to the fast food invasion, the movement was named in opposition: Slow Food. From Italy, the message spread around the world.

The guests enjoyed a gourmet lunch with a Slow Food theme. © Slow Food Monaco

Slow Food Monaco Riviera Côte d’Azur was founded in 1999 by Jean-Pierre Rous, who is still president of the club and head sommelier at the Louis XV. To kick off 2024, guests were treated to a menu based on the Mediterranean and natural ingredients, with no animal proteins, devised by Alain Ducasse and Emmanuel Pilon, chef at the Monaco restaurant.

