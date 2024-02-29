Thomas Rodier: a visually impaired young man with a different view of the disease

Now 23, the young man from Menton is in charge of the Wink Monaco charity, launched by his mother, which deals with the prevention of sight and hearing loss.

3 years after we last met him, Thomas Rodier continues to move forward, with his handicap. His eyesight has gradually deteriorated since he learned at 19 that he suffered from retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative genetic eye disease. For years, the young man battled with the disease, with the support of his entourage, hoping in vain for a cure. Now, it’s time for acceptance. “At the time, I was chasing a solution to save my eyesight, but I’ve come to accept the fact that there isn’t one… At least, I don’t think research is far enough advanced at present,” says the former pupil at the FANB (François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré) school.

The doctors all agree that Thomas will lose his sight completely within a few years. “The more time goes by, the harder it is to do everything I would like to do. I’m not allowed to drive, or do the shopping, and I’m getting worse at bowling and video games, it’s frustrating!” he laughs. It took a long time for him to swallow the pill, but the young man from Menton is now trying to live with his disability. But that doesn’t imply resignation. He spends most of his time in Monaco, on a mission that is close to his heart.

Thomas Rodier, with his Mum © Thomas Rodier

Wink Monaco : fighting on, but in a different way

He has been working in Geneva for almost a year, but the young man remains very attached to Monaco, where he studied for most of his childhood. And it is here that his mother created Wink Monaco last year, through which Thomas goes into Monaco’s schools and talks about his disease. “I want to convey the fact that sight and hearing are precious senses that do not regenerate, but people often don’t realise this until they’ve lost them. Sad to say, people aren’t interested in the disease until they are directly concerned,” he stresses.

Raising children’s awareness of sight and hearing, before it is too late, is essential for Thomas. Corinne Rodier, his mother, doesn’t want a repeat of her son’s heartbreaking story: “Being better informed would have allowed him to understand his disability, in his daily life, and better care might have given him more valuable years of sight.”

Thomas Rodier via YouTube © Thomas Rodier

Turning his disability into a strength

Moving forward, despite his illness. Resigned to having to accept his disability, one thing now drives Thomas: being useful to society. “I want my disability to be a strength. Today, I’m channelling my determination and energy into the charity. I feel useful and that does me good,” says Thomas, with emotion in his voice. Supported by his family and friends, the young man is now fighting for others, with a renewed sense of purpose: “It’s thanks to the help of all the people who have supported me and who I’ve met that I’ve managed to get to where I am today.” As a reminder, Louis Ducruet, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco’s son, is the charity’s ambassador.

A source of motivation, pushing him to want to do good around him, and especially for tomorrow’s society: “If we raise awareness in young people, they can avoid certain problems, and they will be more understanding of people they might meet.” YouTube used to be one of Thomas’ pastimes, now he uses it as a prevention tool, creating informative videos with a touch of humour.

Getting on with life, knowing he will lose his sight

While the road ahead is uncertain, for Thomas it’s a one-way street. “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I do know that one day I won’t see it any more. So I plan on appreciating the present moment, because it’s probably the best I have left,” says the young man with a sigh. Make the most of the present, hang in there, and overcome the most difficult ordeal of his life: losing his sight. A present that Thomas devotes to something that brings him a little happiness, despite his situation: “I wish I could step things up for the charity. That’s what makes me happy right now. It can be an interesting human experience.”

The glasses created by Thomas Rodier, financed by donations from the No Finish Line © Wink Monaco

From handing out earplugs to pairs of glasses that demonstrate visual impairment, Thomas isn’t short of ideas. To help him in his endeavours, he can rely on several partners including Fondation Densmore, Monaco Global Services and Monaco Children and Future, the organisers of No Finish Line. This determination comes as no surprise to his best friend: “If he’s not doing anything, he feels bad and if he’s not working, he doesn’t feel good. He doesn’t do things by halves,” he says with a smile.

Whatever happens, Thomas will never stop fighting.

Thomas and his Mum are currently on the lookout for sponsors to help finance the charity. To find out more, head over to the Wink Monaco website.