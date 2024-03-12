From biplanes to helicopters: Monaco’s aviation history

All sorts of ‘magnificent flying machines” have been crossing the Monegasque skies for almost 120 years.

Did you know that the first helicopter flight in history took place in Monaco? In 1905, during the construction of the Museum, the engineer Maurice Léger, encouraged by the Prince, carried out tests in one of the large halls. The aircraft stayed in the air for around fifteen seconds, a real feat at the time. Decades later, more modern helicopters would be crossing the Côte d’Azur skies to land on Monegasque soil. But in addition to that first successful attempt, the Principality had a special bond with aviation and its early beginnings.

An airship over the Port of Monaco in 1909 and a biplane at La Condamine in 1910. © Aéroclub de Monaco Collection

On 24 March 1912, Monaco hosted a major aeronautical event, an unprecedented competition between hydroplanes and eight aviators from all around the world. The world’s very first hydro-aeroplane competition was won by Franco-British brothers Henry and Maurice Farman. Henry Farman’s plane was flown by aviator Jules Fischer, who walked away with 8,000 francs in prize money.

Jules Fischer on an hydroplane in Port Hercule in 1912. © Institut Audiovisuel de Monaco archives

France’s Renaux came second with the biplane designed by Maurice Farman. With its Renault V8 engine and 70 hp, the aircraft earned the pilot 4,000 francs. At that time, and for many years thereafter, seaplanes and biplanes were omnipresent in the Principality. These aircraft, fitted with two stacked aerofoils, had their moment of glory during the First World War and were subsequently eclipsed by the monoplane and its single pair of wings by the end of the 1930s.

Eugène Renaux with Prince Albert I in 1912. © Prince’s Palace archives / IAM

Aircraft were frequently seen in the skies over Monaco. In 1914, the Quai Albert I hosted an exhibition of seaplanes. © Aéroclub de Monaco Collection

Aviation in Monaco is also about helicopters. It’s not unusual to hear the drone of propellers in the Fontvieille neighbourhood. When the summer events are on, the Monaco heliport records up to 800 take-offs or landings per day. The Director of Monegasque Civil Aviation welcomed us on site. “Monaco’s first provisional helipad was created in 1976, and the heliport was built in 1981,” says Jérôme Journet, describing the early days of a fast-growing business.

View of the Fontvieille quay in 1979. On the right, you can see the first helipad, a temporary structure until the heliport was inaugurated in 1981. © Robert Martin / Institut Audiovisuel de Monaco

“The helicopter market, travelling by helicopter, on such a large scale, is unique in Europe. There is no real equivalent in the field of commercial transportation at this level. That applies to Monaco and, more generally, the whole of the Côte d’Azur,” explains the École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile graduate engineer.

“It’s very unusual. It’s to do with the main towns being on the coast, so it’s maritime overflight. It gets around the issue of noise pollution and urban overflights, and that’s a huge advantage,” says Jérôme Journet, not forgetting to mention “that the Côte d’Azur clientele also lends itself to it.”

The helicopter terminal building was built, along with offices, a few years later, in 1987. These are still used every day by the heliport’s staff and customers, however work was carried out over a year ago to renovate the premises, which had fallen into disrepair. “In 1991, new landing pads arrived, plus retractable platforms on the sides, to be able to accommodate wide-body aircraft ,” says the Director of Civil Aviation. A system that is “probably unique in the world,” suited to the location of the heliport and the Mediterranean swell from which the infrastructure needs to be protected.

Inauguration of the new platform at Monaco heliport in 1991. © Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace / IAM

At around the same time as the buildings were being completed, two Monegasque airlines emerged. Héli Air Monaco was founded in 1976 by brothers Patrick and Jacques Crovetto and their father Maurice, then Monacair in 1988 by Stefano Casiraghi. The Principality’s two operators grew the business. “They soon conquered the market, which was very specific and had no real equivalent.”

“It’s a very seasonal market. Because of the helicopter’s range, the bulk of the market today is for services to the Côte d’Azur, the mountains, Italy and Switzerland,” Jerôme Journet explains. And one of the main routes is between Monaco and Nice Airport, which takes just seven minutes. It’s a service that both Monegasque companies offer and that is particularly popular in the summer and during high-profile events. It costs just under 200€ a flight. “Depending on the year, it can represent half of all heliport traffic.”

The next step for Monegasque aviation: rebuilding the heliport’s hangars. Together, over the next few years, the State and the Principality’s airlines will be refurbishing the infrastructure, which is vital to the local air market.

