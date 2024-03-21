Jordane Saget celebrates Spring through his art in Monte-Carlo

Known for designs drawn with a marker or a mixture of water and chalk powder, the French artist is working in partnership with the Société des Bains de Mer.

He started in 2015 in the Paris metro and is currently drawing around the Casino de Monte-Carlo. On the doors of the Café de Paris, in a room in the Hôtel Hermitage, on the Casino Terraces and now in the Jardins de la Petite Afrique, Jordane Saget leaves an instantly recognisable mark. The morning we met up with him, armed with his paint roller, he was using the park’s pathways to express his art, with lines and curves.

Jordane Saget has already drawn on the doors of the Café de Paris and in the allée François Blanc, near the Casino. ©Jordane Saget

On social media, the artist has had several million views of a video in which he transforms windows and walls in the streets of Paris, where he usually works. Contacted by the SBM for a campaign “to introduce spring,” Jordane Saget was quick to say yes. “This is my first time in the Principality as a street artist and I love the setting here. I always try to enhance the objects I work on and provide a different vision for the people who look at them. I really appreciate the SBM deciding to invite me to a place like this,” he says.

On Wednesday, his workspace was a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in the neighbourhood. And there were plenty of curious onlookers. Some wondered if they were allowed to walk on the lines he drew on the ground, others admired the hypnotising curves and were keen to congratulate their creator. “I don’t listen to music when I’m drawing, so I can be available and listen to people. I don’t want to be in a bubble and cut off from the outside world,” says the artist.

Curious onlookers often speak to the artist in the Monegasque garden © Monaco Tribune

This first experience in Monaco appears to be a success. “What I like here is the local feel. I meet a lot of people but I also try to take my time, set down a couple of lines here and there, to see if the Monegasques like it. My aim is always to be subtle and respectful of people, and not to overcrowd the space. If I can arouse curiosity, that’s good enough. ” The Frenchman seems to blend into the background as he works in the sunshine. His mixture of water and chalk powder is ephemeral, it will quickly disappear as pedestrians walk on it, but is not messy and it dries quickly, allowing him to draw without closing off any of the paths. After the lush surroundings of the Jardins de la Petite Afrique, Jordane Saget will be heading over to One Monte-Carlo.

The artist will also be back during the Monaco Grand Prix, for an exhibition requested by a Monegasque art gallery. “And perhaps for the Yacht Show,” he hopes. Meanwhile, you will still be able to see him at work around Monte-Carlo for a few more weeks.

