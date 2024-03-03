‘Le Printemps des Arts’ honours the Earth

The Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival will take place from March 13 to April 7.

For four weeks, the Principality will be all about the musical arts. Concerts, meetings, round tables, conferences… The Printemps des Arts festival is open to everyone. Over its 40-year lifespan, the festival has retained “what defines its essence: creation, interaction between the arts, and rediscovering works from the past that challenge us in new ways every day,” says Princess Caroline, the festival’s president.

Bruno Mantovani is back in the role of artistic director, as he has been for the last three years. The 2024 vintage, entitled “Ma fin est mon commencement” (My end is my beginning), places the Earth at the centre of the performances. “I didn’t want to pay tribute to one country in particular [as in previous years], (…) but rather to the world as a whole. The current climate crisis and the revival of an extremely concrete form of ecology are very much on our minds,” he says.

With this in mind, he is giving pride of place to Gustav Mahler’s Song of the Earth. Three different versions of the piece will be performed during the Festival.

A multi-sensory festival, open to all

The Printemps des Arts isn’t just about music, it’s also about the arts coming together, as well as sharing ideas. “All the senses will be called upon: Sebastião Salgado will be present as a photographer, but also through Salt of the Earth, the film about him by Wim Wenders and Juliano Ribeiro Salgado. In another encounter between music and the visual arts, three composers will draw inspiration from the art of Pier Paolo Calzolari and offer a musical journey during the exhibition about the artist at the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco,” adds the artistic director.

The concert schedule offers a wide range of genres and styles for every taste. The more curious among you will be able to attend conferences and masterclasses to broaden your knowledge on a range of topics. Before and after events are organised in the evenings. These “will give the public the chance to find out more about the works to be performed, to meet the artists, to unlock the mysteries behind creation and to better understand the show,” concludes Bruno Mantovani.

And this year, Printemps des Arts is free for under-25s.

