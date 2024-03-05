Prince Albert II visits World Conference on Sports Medicine

The conference brings together the world’s sports and exercise medicine community.

Experts from around the world gathered at the Grimaldi Forum to discuss athletes’ physical and mental health at the 7th International Olympic Committee (IOC) World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport.

The conference ran from 29 February to 2 March. It was held for the 5th consecutive time in Monaco. But for the Principality, it was also an opportunity to celebrate the centenary of Monegasque participation in the Olympic Games.

Prince Albert II, a Winter Games Olympian himself, attended the conference. The Sovereign had the opportunity to discuss the health benefits of sport with IOC members. A sporty smoothie for Prince Albert II, which he made using a blender powered by an exercise bike.

In addition to discussions on protecting athletes’ health, the event’s 7th edition also featured a number of new innovations. As Monaco Info reports, UTC Imaging unveiled a new scanner tool. This technology reads “information about tendon structure and fibrous tissue condition. With this, we can prevent an injury before it occurs,” explains Ruud Kraan, the company’s director.