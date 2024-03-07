Upcoming roadworks in Monaco: when and where

The resurfacing campaign will take place between 8 pm and 6 am starting March 11, 2024 © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

Starting on Monday 11 March 2024, the traditional road resurfacing works will cause some disruption to traffic in the Principality.

The legendary Monegasque motor races are back soon: Monaco E-Prix on 27 April, Historic Grand Prix on 10 May, F1 Grand Prix de Monaco on 23 May. And so, it’s time for a spring clean in the Principality.

As every year, the road surface of part of the circuit, and in other areas of town, will be relaid for the occasion. The resurfacing is organised by the Public Works Department, to ensure the Principality’s roads are well-maintained for the upcoming races. But that’s not all. Also up for resurfacing are sections of the route the cyclists will use at the start of the last stage of the Tour de France on 21 July 2024.

When will the work take place?

Don’t fret, there will be little disturbance during the daytime. To keep traffic disruption to a minimum, the work will only take place at night, from 8 pm until 6 am. Here is ‘when and where’:

Boulevard Albert Ier : Monday 11 to Wednesday 13 March

: Monday 11 to Wednesday 13 March Avenue du Port : Monday 11 to Tuesday 12 March

: Monday 11 to Tuesday 12 March Avenue des Spélugues : Tuesday 12 to Thursday 14 March

: Tuesday 12 to Thursday 14 March Avenue J.F. Kennedy (opposite the Luciana) : Thursday 14 to Friday 15 March

(opposite the Luciana) : Thursday 14 to Friday 15 March Avenue Princesse Grace : Monday 18 to Wednesday 20 March

: Monday 18 to Wednesday 20 March Tunnel Louis II closed and Portier : Wednesday 20 to Friday 22 March

: Wednesday 20 to Friday 22 March Avenue Camille Blanc et boulevard de France : Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 March

Bus routes will also be diverted from 8 pm to 6 am, details can be found on the CAM website. Law enforcement will not be affected by the works in the case of an emergency.

The Principality will pay particular attention to users of private and public car parks and commercial premises, and will indicate each traffic diversion with specific road signs.

For more information, contact the public works department at amenagement@gouv.mc.

