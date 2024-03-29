Where to learn English in Monaco

Monaco’s international dimension makes English an almost compulsory skill when living and working in the Principality.

English, the language of diplomacy, business, tourism and engineering, has become an essential aspect of the professional world. So if you’re looking to improve your English, Monaco Tribune can point you in the direction of some organisations that provide English lessons.

The Regency School of Languages

Founded in 1985, The Regency School of Languages offers a wide range of English language programmes. The organisation can provide one-to-one lessons or lessons for small groups (from 2 to 5 people), for all ages and all levels, at their premises, in businesses, at home or online. Some of these courses specialise in different fields, including banking, finance, law, medicine, etc The lessons are given by graduate and experienced English language teachers.

Contact: +377 92 05 21 21

District Formation

District Formation focuses on adaptation, with courses oriented towards many different fields. From level A1 (beginner) to level C1 or C2 (good command), the school offers lessons that are tailored to the learner’s needs and constraints. Whether for personal or professional purposes, it has different programmes to suit private individuals, children and adults, or companies.

Contact: +33 4 93 71 34 06

L’Institut d’Études Tertiaires

The Institut d’Études Tertiaires (Institute of Tertiary Studies) provides English lessons that are aimed at adults. The programmes are aimed at businesses, as well as private individuals. However the content is business-oriented. In their premises, or your company’s, the courses are targeted and tailored to the students’ needs. The lessons are centred on concrete examples, with the necessary vocabulary for oral and written use.

Contact: +377 92 05 25 25

Carfax Education

Operating in the Middle East, Europe, America and Asia, Carfax Education, which has been based in Monaco since 2011, mainly caters for young people. The organisation provides home tutoring on a variety of subjects: business, banking, maths… The main objective is to prepare students who wish to attend an English-speaking university. In addition, general English classes are also provided to improve your proficiency, whether to help with schoolwork or to achieve a professional goal. Carfax adapts to families’ needs, with classes based on the British model provided at home or online. Individual or small group courses are available for age 3 and up.

Contact: +377 98 80 11 80

Université dans la ville de Beausoleil

The classes provided by l’Université dans la ville de Beausoleil are especially intended for beginners. From level A1 to B2, the courses focus on grammar and vocabulary. At B1/B2 level, learners may also study social, literary, artistic, and biographical topics. The three courses on offer consist of weekly classes, including oral and written activities.