Cat show back in Monaco this weekend

The pretty kitties will be at Espace Léo-Ferré on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April.

Organised by the De Gati de Mùnegu non-profit, the 6th edition of this unique beauty contest will feature over 220 cats belonging to 80 different breeders. Over 20 races will be present, including some rare ones such as the Pixie Bob, which looks like a little lynx.

Some owners enter their animal because they are from Monaco of course but others make the trip from all over Europe: France, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, for example, or even from the United States.

Edina Csora, Louis Coste, Yann Gobrecht, Thierry Fontaine and André Delsin are the five European judges who will decide the most handsome among them. And, as ever, there will be stands selling equipment, food and products for cats. Visitors will also find a wide range of cat-themed souvenirs.

Practical details:

Where: Espace Léo-Ferré, 25 Avenue Albert II

When: the exhibition is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The blessing will take place on Saturday at 9 am.

Pricess : 10 euros for over 13s, half price for 6-13 year olds, free for under 6s.

Please note: the nearest car park is the Papalins, 300 mètres from the venue.