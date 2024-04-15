Drugs, alcohol, betting… Monaco takes part in a survey on risky teenage behaviour
The results are expected by the end of 2024.
This is the fifth time that Monaco has taken part in the ESPAD survey (European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs). Organised every four years in around thirty European countries, the aim of the survey is to study the health-related behaviour, lifestyle and consumption of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs of school-going adolescents aged 16 and over.
In the Principality, the IMSEE (Institut Monégasque de la Statistique et des Études Économiques – Monaco Statistics) is responsible for ensuring that the study runs smoothly in the schools, in partnership with the Direction de l’Éducation Nationale de la Jeunesse et des Sports (the Government’s Schools, Youth and Sports department) and Extended Monaco. On Wednesday 10 April, more than 1,300 pupils were surveyed simultaneously, using a completely paperless questionnaire for the first time.
What the 2019 survey reveals
In the last survey, in 2019, Monaco was found to be in the top third of the 35 European countries with the highest incidence at age 16 for the following:
- Experimentation with alcohol
- Use of electronic cigarettes (experimentation and use during the month)
- Cannabis consumption (experimentation, use within a month and high risk of problematic use)
- Daily use of social media
- Gambling for money
At the same time, the Principality has one of the lowest scores (bottom third of participating countries) in terms of daily smoking and binge-drinking during the month among 16 year olds.