Our Ocean: Prince Albert II Foundation commits to Mediterranean Sea

The “Our Ocean” summit was held in Athens from 15 to 17 April. Bringing together political decision-makers, representatives of the private sector and civil society, the event was an opportunity to move forward on the issue of ocean preservation.

No fewer than 120 governments from all over the world attended, including Monaco through the Prince Albert II Foundation, which has been striving to preserve the seas and oceans since its creation.

“The Mediterranean Sea is suffering from a triple crisis: climate change, loss of biodiversity and plastic pollution,” Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II Foundation, told Monaco Info. In response to this terrible situation, marine protected areas represent “one of the best ways of responding to this triple crisis, while at the same time providing economic solutions for local communities,” explained Olivier Wenden.

60 million for the ambitious 30 by 30 target

Defined at the COP 15 on biodiversity in 2022, the 30 by 30 target aims to preserve 30% of our planet’s land and 30% of its seas. This is an ambitious goal, and one that is difficult to achieve, since to succeed it would require the creation of 40 new marine protected areas every day until 2030, according to Enric Sala, a National Geographic explorer.

Today, only 8.33% of the Mediterranean Sea’s surface is protected by marine areas. This is why the Sovereign has announced that his Foundation, along with other private and public donors, will pledge $60 million of the $277 million needed to achieve the 30% promised by 2030.

“Efforts to protect the Mediterranean Sea have increased over the years, but not fast enough .(…) Urgent action is needed at all levels if we are to achieve this ambitious goal. With this commitment, private and public donors are calling on others to join the effort,” said Prince Albert II.

Greece also set an example by announcing at the opening of the summit that it would be creating two new protected marine areas in its waters.

