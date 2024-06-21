Club La Vigie Monte-Carlo: a romantic and timeless moment over a gourmet meal

With talented chef Marcel Ravin taking over Elsa, the Monte-Carlo Beach continues its gentle transformation started by René Blino, the establishment’s General Manager. For summer 2024, Club La Vigie is rewriting its culinary score thanks to the expertise of chef Pascal Garrigues and reintroducing dinners, for an unforgettable gastronomic experience through to the evening.

You won’t know it’s there until you arrive, but the Club La Vigie promises a moment out of time in the Monte-Carlo Beach extension, facing the sea. Nestled in a pine forest that is a bird sanctuary, with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean, Club La Vigie is a haven of peace, both isolated and yet so close to everything.

Over lunch, the shaded terrace is an ideal place to relax, as the melody of the waves accompanies a menu with summer flavours. Seasonal vegetables and grilled local fish are in the spotlight, with a special mention for the «La Vigie» sautéed lobster, a dish that will win over the most discerning palates.

Day and night

When night falls, Club La Vigie turns into an elegant and romantic spot. As the sun goes down or the stars come out, the meal is a refined affair, with sophisticated dishes such as lobster Catalan, a trilogy of raw fish or a Tomahawk of Black Angus beef with a Salmoriglio sauce

The desserts are a must: chef Pascal Garrigues’ «real» Tiramisu is incomparably smooth. La Vigie Club Pavlova and red fruits with pink lychee, are a signature dessert that will bring a burst of freshness to your taste buds. There’s a special treat for coconut lovers, with Coco Givrée ice cream accompanied by its delicious cream and shavings.

The new executive chef at the Club La Vigie, Pascal Garrigues © Monaco Tribune

Club La Vigie is not just a restaurant. It is an invitation to experience an exceptional moment, bringing together the calm of nature and the luxury of Mediterranean cuisine. A culinary and sensory break near the heart of the Principality, which your mind and taste buds will remember! Don’t miss this summer renaissance at Club La Vigie, a must-do event for summer 2024!

Practical information

To top off the experience, a free shuttle boat service exists from Monaco harbour (Port Hercule) as well as from Cap d’Ail, Èze-sur-Mer, Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. The service allows you to arrive by sea, adding an exceptional touch to an already extraordinary experience.

Where: Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Monaco.

Times: open from noon to midnight until September 15, 2024, from Thursday to Sunday in June, then every day in July and August.

Information and bookings: +377 98 06 52 52 or online

