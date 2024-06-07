Formula 1: Charles Leclerc posts 2024 Monaco Grand Prix vlog on YouTube
The Monegasque driver continues to vlog on his channel and the video of his victory is finally online.
Charles Leclerc has published the most eagerly-awaited vlog of his life on YouTube: the behind-the-scenes of his victory at the Monaco Grand Prix 2024! The Monegasque shares these incredible memories with us as we get a glimpse of how he spent Friday 24 to Sunday 26 May 2024.
His dog, his close relations, his activities, Ferrari… All squeezed into an 11-minute video, with the driver using his three languages: English, French and Italian. From his mum cutting his hair to riding around on his bike, to diving into Monaco harbour, you’ll learn all about his victory in the video entitled: “A Weekend I’ll Remember Forever – Monaco 2024”.