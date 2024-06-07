Monaco's Best
Video

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc posts 2024 Monaco Grand Prix vlog on YouTube

By Killian Masurier
Published on 7 June 2024
1 minute read
His dog, his mum, his girlfriend, his fans... Charles Leclerc shares what he got up to at the GP © Charles Leclerc via X 
The Monegasque driver continues to vlog on his channel and the video of his victory is finally online.

Charles Leclerc has published the most eagerly-awaited vlog of his life on YouTube: the behind-the-scenes of his victory at the Monaco Grand Prix 2024! The Monegasque shares these incredible memories with us as we get a glimpse of how he spent Friday 24 to Sunday 26 May 2024.

His dog, his close relations, his activities, Ferrari… All squeezed into an 11-minute video, with the driver using his three languages: English, French and Italian. From his mum cutting his hair to riding around on his bike, to diving into Monaco harbour, you’ll learn all about his victory in the video entitled: “A Weekend I’ll Remember Forever – Monaco 2024”.