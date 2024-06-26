Grave of James Bond actor Roger Moore desecrated in Monaco

The Moore family crest was allegedly stolen, along with a miniature replica of an Aston Martin.

A rare incident in the Principality was reported a few days ago. The Monaco grave of British actor Roger Moore, where his ashes lie, has been desecrated. According to the British tabloid TMZ, a fan of the James Bond actor contacted them to tell them about his discovery.

The Brit, on a trip to Monaco, is said to have stopped off at the Principality’s cemetery to pay his respects to the famous actor. It was then that he discovered that the Moore family coat of arms had been removed from the tombstone, as had the miniature replica of the Aston Martin he drove in seven films.

Contacted by TMZ, the Monegasque police and Monaco cemetery admitted that they learned of the news via the tabloid. The actor’s family has not yet reacted to the announcement.

Roger Moore, a Monegasque resident, died of cancer in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in 2017. He was 89 years old. After retiring from the film world, the actor divided his time between his flat in Monaco and his villa in Switzerland. He was one of the prestigious guests at the princely wedding between Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.