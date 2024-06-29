Talented Youngsters Dembaga and Kiwa join AS Monaco

AS Monaco have kicked off their transfer market by completing the shrewd signings of gifted youngsters Boubakar Dembaga and Bradel Kiwa.

To start with Dembaga, and the talented 18-year-old defensive midfielder arrives from Paris FC, where he impressively rose through the ranks.

Having joined Paris FC after making waves as a youngster at CSL Aulnay and Esperance Aulnaysienne, the man who also honed his skills playing futsal can’t wait to get started at Monaco.

Set to immediately link up with Djimi Traore’s Elite Group, watching how the 191 cm prospect fares will be intriguing.

“I am very happy to sign my first professional contract with AS Monaco, a benchmark club in the French championship. This is an important step for me, but there is still a lot to do to continue to progress and reach my best level. Now, I can’t wait to start this new adventure,” he explained.

Then, in the case of Kiwa, who’s 18 as well, and he makes the switch to Les Monegasques from RC Strasbourg.

Growing up in the Paris region and stamping his mark at Cosma (Arcueil) and Montrouge FC 92, he then transferred to Strasbourg to continue his development in their youth setup.

Impressing at a host of age levels on his journey to the Strasbourg Elite Group, Kiwa will be keen to keep along his upward trajectory at Monaco within their elite framework.

“It is with great pride to sign for this great club that is AS Monaco. I am very happy, it is an accomplishment of everything I have been able to do since I was young. I can’t wait to discover my new teammates and play in my new colours,” a delighted Kiwa said.