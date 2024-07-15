15th Riva Trophy a great success 

The sailing race between Monaco and St-Tropez took place on 29 and 30 June 2024.

17 legendary Riva boats came to Monaco’s Port Hercule to take part in the famous Riva Trophy race, organised every two years. It took them some two hours to sail along the coast from the Principality to Saint-Tropez.

A five-star programme…

Several events took place over two days of festivities. First, a navigation challenge, a 3D experience in Claude Monet’s studio and a luxurious lunch at “La Serena” on Pampelonne beach – but the main event was a beauty contest between the boats. The competing boats paraded through the port of Saint-Tropez on the theme of the Olympic Games, with Le Rivale taking the prize.

The evening continued with two special guests: Olympic athlete Kory Tarpenning and Monaco Yacht Club competition manager Paolo Ghigo, who came to discuss the link between Olympic values and the lifestyle represented by Riva.

Yacht Club of Monaco’s traditional summer cocktail attended by Prince Albert II

…A scientific interest

Beyond the race itself, the Riva Trophy also has a scientific aspect, since one boat, chosen from all those taking part in the race, carried a small device that is used to record important data (such as sea depth) between Monaco and Saint-Tropez.

At the end of the race, prestigious prizes were presented to the winners of the Riva Trophy 2024, Sir Andrew Cook and Lady Mirela on the LADY MIRELA. Next edition: 2026!