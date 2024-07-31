Belle Classe Academy provides intensive training in yachting professions

An average of 200 to 250 people are trained each year.

The Belle Classe Academy, the Yacht Club de Monaco’s training centre, has been ramping up its offering since it was created in 2015. The aim: to promote the different professions in the yachting field.

Advertising

As part of the collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ initiative, training is open to all: members, non-members, youngsters who want to get involved in yachting, or professionals from different backgrounds.

“We are proud to contribute to the professionalisation of the yachting sector, strengthening Monaco’s international reputation,” said Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Yacht Club of Monaco’s traditional summer cocktail attended by Prince Albert II

Training in collaboration with renowned experts

On Saturday, July 27, 25 Yachting Masterclass programme participants graduated after three intense months of learning. During the course, they were able to discover the world of super yachts through a 360° approach covering over 25 topics.

But most importantly, they acquired in-depth expertise of the sector thanks to many professionals such as Marcela de Kern Royer, Programme Director, Chris Andreason (Captain), Tanguy Ducros (Monaco Marine), Ralph D’azert (Superyacht Times), Tijmen Bergsma (Van Oossanen), Alex Hardy (Lateral), Marsha Van Buitenen (Feadship), Richard Hein (Thea Group), Janet Xanthopoulos (Rosemont), George Lucian (Only Yacht) and Nicolas Fry (Denison Yachting).

Mainly open from October to May, the Belle Classe Academy will start up again from September 30!