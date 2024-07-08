Monaco Economic Board unveils (very busy) autumn agenda 

The latest MEB members’ meeting took place on 2 July at the Muse Monte-Carlo restaurant in the Méridien Beach Plaza.

Around 300 decision-makers and key figures from the Principality gathered for the 49th Members’ meeting of the Monaco Economic Board (MEB). It was an opportunity to meet up and develop business networks, and for Guillaume Rose, Executive Managing Director, to present the agenda of events already scheduled for the coming months. And the list was far from exhaustive!

Where and how to invest? Advice from an economist at a major banking group

Networking, conferences and presentations

After an exclusive Premium members’ evening on 11 July, the next MEB event will take place on 13 September, with a talk by the renowned French engineer Jean-Pierre Petit (in partnership with Jutheau Husson). This will be followed by the 50th Members’ meeting, along with a session of B2B meetings between members, on 18 September.

A little later, on 19 September, MEB members will once again be taking part in the Monaco Business show, with a conference by Club Eco Monaco and the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with a major chamber of commerce, the CCI PACA (Provence-Alpes-Côté d’Azur Chamber of Commerce and Industry). And to round off September in style, there will be an economic mission to Warsaw from 30 September to 2 October.

Later in the year, the MEB will be taking part in the Africa Day forum organised by CEMA on 11 October, as well as accompanying a delegation, under the aegis of Monaco’s Embassy in China, to the China International Import Expo in Shanghai from 4 to 8 November.