New endometriosis specialist arrives at CHPG

It will expand the range of care offered on the CHPG’s Endometriosis pathway.

Jean Philippe Estrade, a gynaecological surgeon specialising in complex endometriosis and a specialist in robotic surgery, has just joined the Princess Grace Hospital. A former intern and Assistant Registrar at the Hôpitaux de Bordeaux, he is a member of the Académie Nationale de Chirurgie (National Academy of Surgery) and also chairs the Société de Chirurgie Gynécologique et Pelvienne (SCGP – Gynaecology and Pelvic Surgery Society).

Dr Estrade is very invested in women’s health and his primary focus is treating patients suffering from endometriosis. He is also one of the co-founders of an app dedicated to the disease, which affects 10-15% of women.

He joined the Parcours Endométriose team, which has been in place at the CHPG for over a year, to help diagnose, treat and monitor women suffering from chronic and disabling pain as a result of endometriosis. All the skills required for treatment are available at the centre, which is responsible for coordinating examinations and consultations between gynaecological surgeons, urologists, radiologists, physiotherapists, dieticians, etc.

The CHPG is recruiting

The Princess Grace Hospital is currently looking to boost staffing levels in several departments. For example, there is a position for a head of urology to be filled in April 2025, as well as positions for a head of pulmonology, a nurse/addiction specialist, a data management technician, an administrative manager and a receptionist.

Successful applicants must uphold the CHPG’s values, i.e. providing a warm welcome and good treatment to patients and those close to them, as well as access to outpatient care for all.

