Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Prince Albert II expresses solidarity with US over Trump assassination attempt

By Sheila McCarron
Published on 16 July 2024
1 minute read
By Sheila McCarron
- 16 July 2024
1 minute read

The Sovereign wrote to President Biden on Monday 15 July, following the attempt on former President Trump’s life in Pennsylvania.

Advertising

Mr. President,

I was deeply shocked to hear about the attempted assassination of former President Donald TRUMP in Pennsylvania. 

I wish Mr. TRUMP a swift and full recovery.

Advertising »

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our societies. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the innocent victim and those who have been injured.

On behalf of the people of Monaco, my family, and myself, please accept our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.

Please know, Mr. President, that we stand in strong solidarity with you during this time.

ALBERT, PRINCE DE MONACO.

Advertising »