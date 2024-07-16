Prince Albert II expresses solidarity with US over Trump assassination attempt

The Sovereign wrote to President Biden on Monday 15 July, following the attempt on former President Trump’s life in Pennsylvania.

Mr. President,

I was deeply shocked to hear about the attempted assassination of former President Donald TRUMP in Pennsylvania.

I wish Mr. TRUMP a swift and full recovery.

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our societies. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the innocent victim and those who have been injured.

On behalf of the people of Monaco, my family, and myself, please accept our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.

Please know, Mr. President, that we stand in strong solidarity with you during this time.

ALBERT, PRINCE DE MONACO.