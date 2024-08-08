A journey through breathtaking scenery on the ‘Train des Merveilles’

It passes through magnificent hilltop villages in the mountains between Nice and Tende, but will soon be undergoing 16 months of maintenance work.

Still little known to the general public, the ‘Train des Merveilles’ (Train of Wonders) is one of the most beautiful train journeys in the world. Departing from Nice, it offers passengers unique panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline, the Mercantour National Park, the Paillon Valley, the Roya Valley and the Bévéra Valley, all the way to its terminus in Tende.

What sets it apart? The journey begins at sea level and climbs to an altitude of 1,000 metres, in just a hundred kilometres.

Village to village

The Nice-Tende line stops at six villages along the way. The first is Sospel, recognisable by its colourful buildings and Pont-Vieux bridge. Then there’s a stop at Breil-sur-Roya, home to the transport ecomuseum, before pulling into one of France’s most beautiful hilltop villages: Saorge. The ‘Train des Merveilles’ also travels back in time, stopping off at La Bigue, with the remains of Lascaris castle. Last but not least, the medieval village of Tende, with its vantage points overlooking the valley.

There are many trains from Nice-Ville station To Tende every day. The 9.15 am departure offers a little something extra, with a guide on hand to tell passengers all about the historical and cultural riches of the region (May to September only). The average ticket price is 14 euros for a reservation on the TER PACA website online store and on the SNCF CONNECTapplication.

Don’t delay though, because the Train des Merveilles will be taking a well-deserved rest while maintenance work is carried out on the line, from 2 September 2024 to 13 December 2025.