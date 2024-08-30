AS Monaco’s Champions League opponents revealed

AS Monaco’s opponents have been confirmed for their upcoming Champions League campaign, with them set to face a host of heavy hitters.

The draw for the competition, carried out this Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, in the presence of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, Vice-Presidents Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, Juan Sartori, General Manager Thiago Scuro, and coach Adi Hütter, revealed the eight future opponents of the Rouge et Blanc.

Advertising

World football icon Cristiano Ronaldo expected in Monaco

Pitted against Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Aston Villa, Bologna, Benfica, Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade, they’ve got a plethora of mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to.

General Manager of AS Monaco, Thiago Scuro, spoke insightfully on the journey that awaits, stating: “I think it’s a good development because it will allow clubs to play against more opponents from different countries, and teams they’ve never played before. There are teams of different levels too, so it’s good for the diversity of the competition and for the fans.

“It definitely takes a bit of time to understand the draw, because the format changes a lot with these eight matches in the league phase and the play-off system. But I find it very interesting to discover all this. We are very happy to have the opportunity to welcome some of these clubs to Monaco and to travel to others.

“In this league phase system, it’s very important to take points, regardless of whether it is a home or away match, and what the identity of the team opposite is. Our main goal is to reach the play-offs (play-offs between 9th and 24th place) and then we’ll see what happens. But we are really focused on this stage.”

Ready to embark on their 10th UCL season in their history, it’ll be fascinating seeing how they fare when the prestigious competition kicks off in the middle of September.