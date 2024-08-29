World football icon Cristiano Ronaldo expected in Monaco

On Thursday 29 August, the Grimaldi Forum will be the setting for a special tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, the UEFA Champions League’s top goalscorer. As the men’s 2024/25 UEFA club competition season kicks off, the Portuguese striker will receive a special award, celebrating his extraordinary legacy in European football’s most prestigious competition.

On 29 and 30 August, over 700 guests, including representatives of European clubs, members of the European football family, footballing legends and the media, will be heading to Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum for the annual kick-off of the men’s UEFA club competition season.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin is due to present Cristiano Ronaldo with a very special award when the Champions League’s draw for the league stage is made at 6pm this evening. This honour not only recognises the player’s achievements, but also his enduring influence on world football.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours.

Over more than two decades, he has continually evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate,” said Aleksander Čeferin.

If the Al-Nassr FC striker does accept the invitation to the Principality, the award will be a landmark moment as the world of football honours one of its greatest ambassadors. And with a bit of luck, fans will also have the chance of catching a glimpse of their greatest idol.

🇲🇨 We're in Monaco this week for the #UCL, #UEL and #UECL league phase draws!



Don't miss any of it and watch it live on #UEFAtv: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) August 27, 2024

A legendary career

With 140 goals in 183 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has rewritten UEFA Champions League history. This impressive run has seen him surpass his biggest rivals. He is 11 goals ahead of Lionel Messi, and 46 ahead of Robert Lewandowski. But it’s not just about the numbers, it’s also Ronaldo’s ability to shine when it matters.

Over the course of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has been top scorer in the Champions League seven times, a record that is unmatched to date. He also holds the record for most goals in a single season with 17 in 2013/14, including a decisive strike to beat Atlético Madrid in extra time in the final.

✨ UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer ✨



🏆 Record #UCL golden boot in seven different seasons

🏆 Record 17 goals in a single campaign

🏆 Record 140 goals in 183 games

@Cristiano will receive a special award from UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin this week in Monaco! — UEFA (@UEFA) August 27, 2024

With five Champions League titles to his credit – one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid – Ronaldo became the first player to win the competition five times since the new format was introduced in 1992. He is also the only player to have scored in three different finals (2008, 2014, 2017).

The multiple winner of the Ballon d’Or and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year is also the all-time top scorer in all UEFA club competitions (145 goals, 197 appearances) as well as the all-time most prolific player in men’s international football (130 goals, 212 appearances).

A new chapter to write

As Ronaldo prepares to receive the tribute, the draw for the UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase will also see the start of a new era for the competition, with a new format. Fans around the world are eager to see what new challenges await their favourite teams, including AS Monaco, and whether anyone can ever match Ronaldo’s achievements on the biggest stage in European football.

In addition, Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary former Italy goalkeeper, will receive the prestigious UEFA President’s Award for 2024, in recognition of his outstanding career and contribution to world football.

Le 𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙫𝙚𝙖𝙪 format des compétitions européennes débute le mois prochain! 😍 #UCL #UEL #UECL



Tirage de la phase de Ligue le 2️⃣9️⃣ août 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YgEslWy4jU — L'UEFA 🇫🇷 (@UEFAcom_fr) August 1, 2024

