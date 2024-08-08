Several hundred seasonal job vacancies at Courchevel Job Fair

The fair will take place in the Grand Salon at the Fairmont Monte Carlo hotel © Fairmont Monte Carlo

The Courchevel job fair is coming back to Monaco.

Summer will soon be over, and it’s already time for the Courchevel resort to start recruiting for the 2024 winter season. A large number of Savoie hotels and restaurants will be at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo on Tuesday 27 August from 10am to 5.30 pm for the next job fair. A sea/mountain partnership between the Monegasque establishment and Courchevel Emploi.

Chefs, waiters, commis, head waiters, cooks, bartenders, receptionists, valets and chambermaids will have the opportunity of being interviewed by recruiters from the top establishments in Courchevel.

Among those taking part will no doubt be the Hôtel le Pralong, the Crystal Hôtel, the Cheval Blanc, the Lana, the Sivolière, K2 Collections, the Airelles, the Soucoupe, Barrière Des Neiges, the Hôtel Carlina, the Hôtel Annapurna, the Hôtel Les Peupliers, the Hôtel Les 3 Vallées, the Apogée, the Ecrin Blanc, Lily of the valley, Cimalpes and many others. What’s up for grabs? There are around a hundred vacancies to be filled. Time to update your CV!

