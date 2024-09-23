Massive luxury car number plate scam busted in Monaco

Three individuals, with no connection to Monaco, have been arrested © Monaco Tribune

This is the outcome of an investigation that was set in motion a year ago.

In September 2023, an investigation was opened by Monaco’s public prosecutor’s office and entrusted to the Police Department following reports to the Economic Development Department of “improperly obtained administrative documents.”

It continued in March 2024 with a Monegasque examining magistrate opening an investigation into“forgery, fraud, handling stolen goods, money laundering and breach of trust.”

After a painstaking investigation, the Monegasque police uncovered a vast system of domiciling luxury vehicles in the Principality. Fraudulent registrations were issued with the aim of “evading the environmental surcharge abroad and ensuring a certain impunity for their owners with regard to road traffic offences,” according to the public prosecutor’s office.

On 12 September, three people were charged following a series of arrests and search operations carried out jointly with France. One of them is now under court supervision and the other two are being detained prior to trial while investigations continue.