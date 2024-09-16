Monaco Yacht Show 2024: Opening conference to address sustainability in the yachting industry 

Find out all about the Monaco Yacht Show’s annual opening conference.

Advertising

On 25 September, journalists, industry professionals and yacht owners will gather at the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) for a conference on sustainability in yachting. As well as highlighting current environmental challenges, it will present practical and affordable solutions that can be extended to sectors other than yachting.

Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show, will open the conference by presenting the operational measures put in place by the MYS to support the transition to sustainability at every level.

Monaco Business: an unmissable event for Côte d’Azur entrepreneurs

The programme includes topics such as reducing the carbon footprint of earlier generation yachts, improving sustainability through environmentally responsible behaviour on board, and the question: “How are superyacht innovations influencing other markets? ». To answer these questions, MYS will be giving the floor to Jean-Marc Bolinger, Managing Director of the MB92 Group, Rober van Tol, Executive Director of the Water Revolution Foundation and Giedo Loeff, Head of Research and Development at Feadship.

Throughout the event, a series of round tables on the theme of innovation and sustainability will be co-organised with specialist media outlet Superyacht Times. The aim is to explore the cutting-edge solutions and sustainable initiatives that are reshaping the future of yachting.

Practical details: