New state-of-the-art studio for Radio Monaco

They called in the best in the business to bring the transformation about.

Wednesday 18 September marked an important milestone in the history of Radio Monaco, as the emblematic Monegasque station went 100% multimedia digital, with a new studio located at the centre of the station’s premises. The aim was to provide listeners and viewers with a 360° experience and superior audiovisual quality.

The new decor includes five ultra-high-definition 4K cameras, bespoke lighting for each speaker, as well as two imposing walls of screens and immersive LED strips. On the audio side, the RCS system, with AI assistance, guarantees sound quality to the highest of international standards.

Joachim Garraud, a renowned French DJ and ‘tech buff’, helped Radio Monaco with the technical and acoustic choices, as well as the studio layout and lighting design.

“My vision has always been to keep refreshing and reinventing our station’s offering. Today, Radio Monaco is more than just a radio station, it is a key multimedia player. Through our constant quest for innovation, we are able to offer an immersive and modern experience, while remaining firmly rooted in the Principality, close to its prominent figures, its major events and its vibrant current affairs,” says Gildo Pastor, CEO of Radio Monaco.