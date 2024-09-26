Sir Stelios and others raise €102,000 for Duke of Edinburgh International Award Foundation

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands, and his Stelios Philanthropic Foundation hosted a charity dinner for 60 guests last night at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall in Monaco. The event was organised to raise awareness of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation (DEIAF), in the presence of HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, who now chairs the Foundation his father created.

Sir Stelios and Prince Edward spoke at the event © easy.com

The DEIAF is an international charity that supports young people aged 14 to 24 in over 120 countries, including Monaco, ‘to find their purpose, place and passion in the world’.

Founded almost 70 years ago in 1956 by the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, the Award has so far helped over 1.1 million young participants transform their lives and communities, empowering them to develop universal skills such as resilience, adaptability, creativity, problem solving, decision-making and communication. The International School of Monaco and the British School of Monaco are part of this non-Formal Education and Learning framework.

HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, now chairs the Foundation his late father created almost 70 years ago © easy.com

€51,000 donated, Stelios Philanthropic Foundation doubles up

The attendees donated €51,000 for The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, a figure that was matched by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation.

Sir Stelios and 60 other generous philanthropists and parents of Monaco students therefore raised €102,000 in total for the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation through the event.

For more information on the Award: www.intaward.org.