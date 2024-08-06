Recently-opened British School authorised to open secondary classes

The Sovereign unveiled the commemorative plaque of the school's inauguration alongside its two founders, Olena Prykhodko and Luke Sullivan, in November – © V. Maselli / The British School of Monaco

The school aims to provide quality education based on the Anglo-Saxon model, with classes taught exclusively in English.

It’s official, the announcement appeared in the Journal Officiel on 18 July. By Ministerial Order 2024-416, the Government authorises the British School to create a secondary school curriculum for children aged between 11 and 18.

No sooner had the new British School completed its second school year than it received the news that its pupils will be able to pursue their education in the same school.

Luke Sullivan, Director and co-founder of the British School said: “We are enormously grateful to the Gouvernement de Monaco and the Direction de l’Education Nationale de la Jeunesse et des Sports for their belief in and support of this project, and for holding us to such high standards in every area to ensure that we deliver the very best educational experience to our students in Monaco.”

Maximum of 16 pupils per class

Last November, Prince Albert II came to inaugurate the new school that welcomed 35 students aged 5-11 after one year. The school has a maximum overall capacity of 96 pupils. Currently, there are 5 or 6 per class. In future, there will be 16 maximum.

Of course, classes are taught exclusively in English, however 17 nationalities currently attend. For elementary school, parents pay €35,000 per year per child, and the figure should logically be higher for secondary school.