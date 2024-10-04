Blood shortage in Monaco: CHPG launches appeal

The Princess Grace Hospital only has 2,000 blood bags, when 5,000 are needed over a typical year.

While everyone is now back to school and work, that’s not the case at the blood bank. Blood supplies are low and donors have not so far returned to the hospital since the holidays, as Dr Mélanie Rinaudo-Gaujous, head of department at Monaco’s blood transfusion centre, explained to Radio Monaco.

The doctor is therefore appealing for donations and reminding people that “to date, there is no blood substitute.” Hence the need for people to make a gesture that can save three lives with one donation.

At present, the Principality is struggling to collect the 4,500 to 5,000 blood bags needed each year. The current stock is around 2,000 bags, forcing Monaco to call on the French blood donor organisation to make up the shortfall.

Everything you need to know about giving blood in Monaco

Donating blood is easier in the Principality than elsewhere, thanks to the organisation set up by the CHPG. Over 18s who live or work in Monaco can make an appointment (by phone (97.98.98.20) or on https://www.monacosante.mc/), be picked up by the ‘bloodmobile’ then returned to their place of residence or work when the ‘job’ is done. And all in under an hour!