easyJet to connect Strasbourg and Nice-Côte-d’Azur Airport

Flights to Strasbourg are available from €47 © easyJet

A new direct service to Alsace is to start up this winter!

British low-cost carrier easyJet will once again be providing flights to Strasbourg from Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport linking the respective capitals of the Riviera and Alsace.

With five flights a week from November 2024 to March 2025, you’ll be able to visit the Alsace town that is renowned for its historic architecture, its culture, gastronomy and magical Christmas markets.

The new route will boost the number of flights to Strasbourg, which is also served by Volotea. Book your tickets now, they’re already on sale starting at 47 euros!

Four new easyJet flights from Nice